New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - A new rideshare company called Goldsainte will give you the opportunity to ride in luxury cars around Charlotte.

The company, founded by local entrepreneur Andre Powell, will launch its app on the App Store and Google Play Store by the end of this week.

Why it matters: The service is already being used by celebrities, like Chris Weidman, Rapsody, and Chris Manhertz, according to Powell. But, he hopes Goldsainte will help make luxury vehicles more accessible.

“There was just a certain feeling that you would experience when you’re driving down the street in these cars and I really wanted to share that feeling with everybody,” he said.

Plus, Goldsainte will let you customize every aspect of the ride — from the type of music that’s played to the temperature of your seats — to create the kind of luxury experience you expect when riding around in a Bentley Flying Spur, Bently Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Mercedes-Maybach.

Members will be able to rent high-end cars owned by other members and drive them themselves.

How it works: Part of the app works similarly to other ride-share companies where you can book a ride from one location to the next. The other part, which is exclusive to members, operates as a high-end car rental marketplace.

Rides can be requested through the app or website to go as far as 50 miles in any direction of the city’s center. Extended-distance rides will go as far as Raleigh or Columbia, South Carolina.

You can schedule a ride from 5am to midnight daily.

Every driver is thoroughly vetted and must complete extensive training to provide riders with a sense of security.

Cost: For an initial membership fee of $249, members ride for $99 an hour. Members can also rent luxury cars or list their own high-end vehicles for other members to drive, for a rate set by the car owner.

Non-members ride for $149 an hour and can bring up to two guests.

Of note: The only exception is the price to ride in a Rolls-Royce, which will cost members $499 per hour to ride and $549 per hour for non-members.

Bonus: Every passenger will get a goodie bag that can be customized through the app to include snacks, gum, mints, a phone charger and two 50ml bottles of Bacardi for you to take with you.

Guests at the Ritz Carlton in Uptown can book a ride directly through the concierge.

What’s next: Goldsainte will start expanding to other cities by the end of the year.

The rideshare company will deploy rides in Houston and Dallas by the end of the year.

In 2024, the company will be in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC.

