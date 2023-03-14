Lenoir police searching for bank robbery suspect

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Lenoir are asking for help with identifying a man who they said robbed a bank Monday morning.

According to the Lenoir Police Department, it happened just after 9 a.m. at Truist Bank at 201 Mulberry St. Police said the man handed a note to the teller, demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

The note said he had a weapon, however no weapon was seen, police said. After the incident, he ran away.

According to police, the suspect is a short white man with green eyes wearing all black with a face mask.

Anyone with information should call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. All tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

