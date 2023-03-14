PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Police investigating hit-and-run

Victim struck should be okay, police looking for driver
Police say the car involved was a Honda similar to this one, but with some damage.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are looking for help to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run.

According to the report, on Monday at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Lane Street regarding a hit-and-run incident.

First responders found a victim who had been hit by a car that fled the scene. The victim was treated for their injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 1998 – 2002 silver Honda Accord and is missing the passenger side mirror.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by Kannapolis Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Keith Benfield at 704-920-4053 or kbenfield@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any remaining wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

