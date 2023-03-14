PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Guns, drugs, cash seized from two in convenience store parking lot

Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their...
Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their car, according to law enforcement.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County and Granite Quarry Police recovered three guns, several types of illegal drugs, and cash from two people on Monday.

According to the report, Rowan County deputies, along with Granite Quarry police, located Jordan Dwayne Moore, 31, in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store in Granite Quarry. Deputies and officers were aware that Moore had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

After arresting Moore on the outstanding warrant, deputies talked with Kayla Wall, 27, a passenger in Moore’s car. According to the report, the deputies noticed drug paraphernalia and the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputies say that when the car was searched, 49 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of cocaine were found, along with 11 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of marijuana, three handguns, and almost $800 cash.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I, four counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule IV, and one count of possession of a controlled substance schedule I. Jordan was placed in the detention center under a $500,000 bond.

Moore is scheduled to appear on court on the new charges on Tuesday.

Kayla Wall was arrested and charged with traffic in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry concealed gun.

During the arrest, Kayla Wall was also served with an outstanding child support order for arrest and placed under a $60,232 bond in the detention center.

Wall is set to appear in court o Tuesday on the new charges.

Investigators say Jordan Moore has a criminal history dating back to 2010. At the time of arrest, Jordan Moore was out on over $370,000 in bonds with 15 drug charges pending in court.

Kayla Moore has a criminal history dating back to 2015 that includes numerous traffic convictions, including shoplifting and drug paraphernalia convictions. At the time of her arrest, she was awaiting trial for felony possession of schedule I and felony possession of schedule II.

