Freezing temps bring First Alert Weather Days to Wednesday and Thursday

Below-freezing temperatures are expected through half of the week.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold nights ahead with a warmup and increased rain chances for the end of the week.

  • Today: Sunny and cool
  • Next two nights: Freezing temperatures
  • Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: PM rain, warmer

Today will feature sunny, breezy, and cool conditions with high temperatures in the lower 50s. The mountains will be cold with bursts of snow and afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 20s. Make sure to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

More sunshine will continue into Wednesday with a high temperature near 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 30s. Thursday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

Rain will arrive late in the day on Friday into early Saturday morning with heavy downpours at times.

Saturday rain
Saturday rain(First Alert Weather)

After the rain moves off, the weekend looks dry with another cool down coming by Sunday morning with freezing temperatures.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

