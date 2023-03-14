Freeze Warning tonight as coldest weather still to come
In the mountains, there is some light snow and gusty winds.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Snow showers will continue in the mountains this morning before sunshine returns there. Everywhere else, the sun will be out in full force, but it will be windy and cold today with highs in the Piedmont only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mountains won’t get out of the middle 30s.
- Today: Plenty of sunshine, chilly breeze
- First Alert Weather Days: Next two nights below 32 degrees
- Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rain in the forecast
Another Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains (where the spring growing season has not yet begun) tonight with lows in the 20s area-wide. This will be the coldest night of the outbreak.
Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding to the upper the 50s. Wednesday is also First Alert Weather Day for near-freezing temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Warmer weather finally returns Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Friday will bring our next round of rain, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.
The weekend will trend drier with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday and chillier 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
