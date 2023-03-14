Freeze Warning tonight as coldest weather still to come

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Snow showers will continue in the mountains this morning before sunshine returns there. Everywhere else, the sun will be out in full force, but it will be windy and cold today with highs in the Piedmont only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mountains won’t get out of the middle 30s.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, chilly breeze

First Alert Weather Days: Next two nights below 32 degrees

Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rain in the forecast

FIRST ALERT: Snow showers will continue in the mountains this morning before tapering down this afternoon. Everyone else will have sunshine & chilly breeze today with well-below average temps today. #CLT will run about a dozen degrees off the normal high! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zPVpEMrXcB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 14, 2023

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains (where the spring growing season has not yet begun) tonight with lows in the 20s area-wide. This will be the coldest night of the outbreak.

FIRST ALERT: Another cold night ahead of us! In fact, Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will bring widespread 20s, making this the coldest night of this late-season outbreak! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/GyZld06FN7 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 14, 2023

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding to the upper the 50s. Wednesday is also First Alert Weather Day for near-freezing temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Warmer weather finally returns Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will bring our next round of rain, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will trend drier with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday and chillier 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Friday will bring rain for the afternoon & evening hours & a few parting showers may linger into early Saturday. Overall, the weekend around #CLT looks good, but the nights will be cold. Near/below 32° both Saturday & Sunday nights! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/30yQuEt9JY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 14, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

