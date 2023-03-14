PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Freeze Warning tonight as coldest weather still to come

In the mountains, there is some light snow and gusty winds.
It’s another First Alert Weather Day, as it’ll get considerably colder Tuesday evening.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Snow showers will continue in the mountains this morning before sunshine returns there. Everywhere else, the sun will be out in full force, but it will be windy and cold today with highs in the Piedmont only getting back to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mountains won’t get out of the middle 30s.

  • Today: Plenty of sunshine, chilly breeze  
  • First Alert Weather Days: Next two nights below 32 degrees 
  • Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rain in the forecast

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains (where the spring growing season has not yet begun) tonight with lows in the 20s area-wide. This will be the coldest night of the outbreak.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding to the upper the 50s. Wednesday is also First Alert Weather Day for near-freezing temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Warmer weather finally returns Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will bring our next round of rain, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will trend drier with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday and chillier 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

