Freeze Warning remains in effect, another cold night ahead

In the mountains, there is some light snow and gusty winds.
It’s another First Alert Weather Day, as it’ll get considerably colder Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a cold start to Tuesday, as a Freeze Warning remains in place for the morning hours.

Many are likely waking up in the low to mid-30s. In the mountains, there is some light snow and gusty winds.

Highs on Tuesday should only get to 52 degrees.

It’s another First Alert Weather Day, as it’ll get considerably colder Tuesday evening.

In fact, it’ll be the coldest night of the week and everyone will wake up Wednesday morning to below-freezing temperatures.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

