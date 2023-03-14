PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Detectives believe an Airbnb home was the target of early-morning shooting

Nobody was injured in the shooting that took place in Lincoln Co. on Monday morning.
(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting into a residence in Denver, NC, Monday morning.

“Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3500 block of Niblick Ct., Denver, NC where shots had been fired into a home believed to be an AirBNB where a party was being held. When officers arrived on the scene most of those attending the party had left. Two females were still on the scene,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The two women told law enforcement partygoers fled after the shooting out the back yard.

“Officers noticed bullet holes to windows on each side of the front door and other areas of the structure. They also discovered additional shots had been fired into the second floor of the home. No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is continuing. A number of shell casings were also discovered in the driveway of the home,” according to the LCSO.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school

Latest News

Shanquella Robinson's family asks Biden to help bring them justice
Medicaid agreement in North Carolina closes in on passage
Lion Services is celebrating 88 years in Charlotte
Helping people who are blind achieve personal and economic independence
Helping people who are blind achieve personal and economic independence