Detectives believe an Airbnb home was the target of early-morning shooting

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting into a residence in Denver, NC, Monday morning.

“Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3500 block of Niblick Ct., Denver, NC where shots had been fired into a home believed to be an AirBNB where a party was being held. When officers arrived on the scene most of those attending the party had left. Two females were still on the scene,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The two women told law enforcement partygoers fled after the shooting out the back yard.

“Officers noticed bullet holes to windows on each side of the front door and other areas of the structure. They also discovered additional shots had been fired into the second floor of the home. No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is continuing. A number of shell casings were also discovered in the driveway of the home,” according to the LCSO.

