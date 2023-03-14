PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews battle two-story house fire in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a large house fire in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, there are crews on Valley Ridge Road battling a two-story house fire. The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Valley Ridge Road is near Brookshire Boulevard between Fred D. Alexander and Bellhaven boulevards.

According to Medic, one person was taken emergency to Atrium CMC Main.

No other information was immediately available.

