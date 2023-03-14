Crash involving CATS bus, garbage truck closes Clanton Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries have been reported in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. A WBTV reporter on the scene said they saw a white pickup truck that appeared to be pinned under the garbage truck

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A serious accident involving a CATS bus and another overturned truck has shut down all lanes of Clanton Rd near S Tryon Street. Updates and an alternate route on @WBTV_News this morning! pic.twitter.com/oZrWkOo3il — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) March 14, 2023

Medic said two people were treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.

All lanes of Clanton Road have been shut down. The best alternate route is to take Remount Road as the best detour.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. All lanes of Clanton Road have been shut down.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.