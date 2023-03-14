PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash involving CATS bus, garbage truck closes Clanton Road in south Charlotte

The best alternate route is to take Remount Road as the best detour.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries have been reported in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. A WBTV reporter on the scene said they saw a white pickup truck that appeared to be pinned under the garbage truck

Medic said two people were treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.

All lanes of Clanton Road have been shut down. The best alternate route is to take Remount Road as the best detour.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. All lanes of Clanton Road have been shut down.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Tax revaluation notices are being sent out on March 17.
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase

Latest News

The crash is on the northbound side of Interstate 85 in Gaston County.
Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N at Belmont-Mt. Holly Road in Gaston County
Clanton Road in south Charlotte is closed following a crash involving a CATS bus and a garbage...
Crash involving CATS bus, garbage truck closes Clanton Road in south Charlotte
Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N at Belmont-Mt. Holly Road in Gaston County
Crash involving CATS bus, garbage truck closes Clanton Road in south Charlotte