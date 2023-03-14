Crash involving CATS bus, garbage truck closes Clanton Road in south Charlotte
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries have been reported in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in south Charlotte.
The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. A WBTV reporter on the scene said they saw a white pickup truck that appeared to be pinned under the garbage truck
Medic said two people were treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.
All lanes of Clanton Road have been shut down. The best alternate route is to take Remount Road as the best detour.
