Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N at Belmont-Mt. Holly Road in Gaston County

Backups are seen stretching from Highway 273 all the way past Highway 7.
Drivers will want to avoid the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Backups continue to grow following an early-morning crash Tuesday on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 at Belmont-Mt. Holly Road.

Backups are seen stretching from Highway 273 all the way past Highway 7.

Drivers will want to avoid the area.

The best alternate route for those heading inbound into Mecklenburg County would be to take Wilkinson Boulevard.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

