Krispy Kreme’s Concord factory to close, over 100 jobs impacted

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Krispy Kreme factory in Concord will soon close, causing 102 current workers to lose their jobs.

According to WARN documents, the factory’s location on Wilshire Avenue Southwest will close by May 11. 2023.

A notice with the announcement was sent to the state of North Carolina on Monday.

This is not a retail location.

Krispy Kreme issued this statement to WBTV News:

“Our fresh daily doughnut business is strong, profitable, and growing quickly. This is the area where we are focusing our investments and resources.”

“Because of this, we chose to exit our underperforming, extended shelf-life snack aisle business and cease production at our manufacturing facility in Concord, N.C., where these snack aisle products were made. We are supporting our affected employees, all of whom are eligible to apply for any open position or for severance and outplacement services. We are grateful to all of them.”

