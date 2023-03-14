PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Travelers are facing delays after an emergency landing by a Delta plane at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport had runways shut down Tuesday morning.

According to the Flight Aware program, more than 100 delays were reported by 11:10 a.m. and delays could stretch as far as two hours.

All runways have since reopened.

According to Flight Aware, more than 100 delays were reported by 11:10 a.m.

A representative from the airport released a statement to WBTV:

“The aircraft returned to the field, landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

Portions of the airfield were closed to conduct the necessary inspections and have since reopened.

Please contact Delta for further information.”

