Catawba College Women’s Basketball team headed to Elite 8 after Monday night win

Lyrik Thorne scored 33 points in historic win
The team celebrates moments after beating Georgia Southwestern on Monday night.
The team celebrates moments after beating Georgia Southwestern on Monday night.(Kyle Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Women’s Basketball team won the biggest game in program history on Monday night, winning the NCAA Southeast Regional at Goodman Gymnasium.

“I’m so proud of these ladies,” coach Terrence McCutcheon told Ken Anderson on Memories Radio immediately following the game. “They came out and responded, I’m just so proud, so proud of them.”

Lyrik Thorne poured in 33 points to lead the Indians and was named Player of the Game.

“She had a banner year in the conference, she’s been able to step up all year in big games,” McCutcheon said. “In the biggest games she has her best games.”

The Indians now advance to play in the Elite 8 next week in Saint Joseph, MO.

Last week Thorne was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, McCutcheon was named SAC Coach of the Year. Janiya Downs earned Second Team All-SAC while fellow senior guard Sara McIntosh was named to the third team.

