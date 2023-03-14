Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Administrative Manager Julie Henderson

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Julie Henderson as Administrative Manager. In this role, Henderson will provide administrative support to the organization’s leadership team and serve as liaison to the CVB’s Board of Directors.

“We’re happy to welcome Julie to the team and look forward to the ways in which her skills and experience will contribute to the progress of our organization and tourism industry,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Prior to joining the Cabarrus County CVB, Henderson’s professional experience included serving as Recreation Activities Intern with Marriott Vacations Worldwide for Ocean-Watch Villas at Grande Dunes and Sheraton Broadway Resort Villas in Myrtle Beach, SC. She also held the roles of Spa Receptionist at Ritz-Carlton Spa in Charlotte and Costuming Assistant with the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

Henderson graduated from Appalachian State University in May 2021 earning a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management with a Concentration in Commercial Recreation and Tourism Management, and a minor in Hospitality and Tourism from ASU’s Walker College of Business. In December 2022, she graduated from the University of Florida with a Master of Science in Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management.

