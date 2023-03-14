PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Administrative Manager Julie Henderson

Henderson will provide administrative support to the organization’s leadership team and serve...
Henderson will provide administrative support to the organization’s leadership team and serve as liaison to the CVB’s Board of Directors.(Cabarrus CVB)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Julie Henderson as Administrative Manager. In this role, Henderson will provide administrative support to the organization’s leadership team and serve as liaison to the CVB’s Board of Directors.

“We’re happy to welcome Julie to the team and look forward to the ways in which her skills and experience will contribute to the progress of our organization and tourism industry,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Prior to joining the Cabarrus County CVB, Henderson’s professional experience included serving as Recreation Activities Intern with Marriott Vacations Worldwide for Ocean-Watch Villas at Grande Dunes and Sheraton Broadway Resort Villas in Myrtle Beach, SC. She also held the roles of Spa Receptionist at Ritz-Carlton Spa in Charlotte and Costuming Assistant with the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

Henderson graduated from Appalachian State University in May 2021 earning a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management with a Concentration in Commercial Recreation and Tourism Management, and a minor in Hospitality and Tourism from ASU’s Walker College of Business. In December 2022, she graduated from the University of Florida with a Master of Science in Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Tax revaluation notices are being sent out on March 17.
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase

Latest News

This one-day trip allows Chamber leaders to meet with Cabinet officials and members of the...
Rowan Chamber members to visit with lawmakers in Raleigh
The coffee camper, named Juanita, can be found at 234 E. Main St. in Rockwell.
Popular drive-up coffee shop in Rockwell wants permanent home
Global rail systems company will invest $220 million in Lexington
500 new jobs created as Siemens Mobility selects Davidson County for manufacturing center
South Main Book Company is participating in the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl.
South Main Book Company participating in 2023 Greater Charlotte Book Crawl