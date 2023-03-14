Cabarrus County Career Connections Day happening on Tuesday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Chamber in partnership with eight other business-supporting organizations is hosting Cabarrus County Career Connections Day on Tuesday.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.

There will be 73 businesses and educational supporting partners representing the various careers available in Cabarrus County-based businesses. More than 750 Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City School juniors and seniors to attend.

In the evening from 5 – 7 p.m., the event will be open to the public as a community job fair with job seekers of all ages invited to attend.

The State of North Carolina’s “Be Pro Be Proud” mobile workshop will be on location.

The Cabarrus Arena and Events Center is located at 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord, NC.

