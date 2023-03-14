PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus County Career Connections Day happening on Tuesday

Job fair for the public also taking place
The Be Pro Be Proud NC Tour brings the unique Mobile Workshop experience to schools & community...
The Be Pro Be Proud NC Tour brings the unique Mobile Workshop experience to schools & community centers across North Carolina as the largest - and coolest- mobile tour supporting the workforce initiative today.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Chamber in partnership with eight other business-supporting organizations is hosting Cabarrus County Career Connections Day on Tuesday.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.

There will be 73 businesses and educational supporting partners representing the various careers available in Cabarrus County-based businesses. More than 750 Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City School juniors and seniors to attend.

In the evening from 5 – 7 p.m., the event will be open to the public as a community job fair with job seekers of all ages invited to attend.

The State of North Carolina’s “Be Pro Be Proud” mobile workshop will be on location.

The Cabarrus Arena and Events Center is located at 4751 State Hwy 49, Concord, NC.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
Man taken into custody after 30+ hour SWAT situation in Charlotte
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school

Latest News

The Commission will guide implementation of the city’s first-ever Public Art Master Plan, and...
City encourages residents join effort to bring more public art to Concord
A fifth grade student at Union Elementary School reported in January that she was sexually...
Union Co. dad questions how school handled daughter’s reported sexual assault
After failed attempts in 2022 lawmakers double down on legalizing sports betting
WBTV
On Your Side: Parents ask WBTV to investigate lack of child safety seat checks