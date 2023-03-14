PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Arrests made after man killed outside Charlotte restaurant in October

The shooting happened after a fight started inside of the restaurant.
Justice Davis and Keenan Lavar Doliveira
Justice Davis and Keenan Lavar Doliveira(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made two arrests in a deadly shooting outside of a north Charlotte restaurant in October.

A release sent Tuesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police stated Justice Davis was arrested Oct. 11 and Keenan Lavar Doliveira on Dec. 8.

Davis was charged with felony accessory to murder after the fact in the shooting of Jamielle Lamar Clements.

Doliveira was arrested in New York and will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County. His charges were not listed in the press release.

Clements was shot outside Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near the Northlake Mall following a fight that started inside the restaurant.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600 or go online to charlottecrimestoppers.com.

