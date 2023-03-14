PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
3 hurt in crash involving CATS bus, overturned garbage truck in south Charlotte

The best alternate route is to take Remount Road as the best detour.
A WBTV reporter on the scene said they saw a white pickup truck that was pinned under the garbage truck
By Brad Dickerson and Mary Calkins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people were injured in a serious crash Tuesday morning in south Charlotte that involved a Charlotte Area Transit System bus and a garbage truck that overturned on another vehicle, officials said.

The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. A WBTV reporter on the scene said they saw a white pickup truck that was pinned under the garbage truck.

Ryan Monteith with the Charlotte Fire Department said the city’s two heavy rescue companies were brought to the scene, along with two ladder companies and the urban search and rescue truck from the city.

“This was a complex incident in the fact that there was a lot of weight that needed to be lifted from the trash truck to get that off of that passenger vehicle,” Monteith said during a briefing from the scene.

John Crunk, the operations supervisor with Mecklenburg EMS, said three people were injured in the crash. He added that the department’s special operations mass casualty bus was dispatched, along with three additional units.

Crunk said that the three people injured were all talking and taken to the hospital.

All lanes of Clanton Road along South Tryon Street have been reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

The crash involved a CATS bus, an overturned garbage truck and a third vehicle.

