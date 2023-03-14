3 hurt in crash involving CATS bus, overturned garbage truck in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people were injured in a serious crash Tuesday morning in south Charlotte that involved a Charlotte Area Transit System bus and a garbage truck that overturned on another vehicle, officials said.

The crash happened on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street. A WBTV reporter on the scene said they saw a white pickup truck that was pinned under the garbage truck.

#BREAKING: @MaryCalkinsTV reporting a pickup truck is pinned under the dump truck that was involved in the crash with the @CATSRideTransit bus. Clanton remains shut down. Latest on @WBTV_News wherever you stream us. https://t.co/WjSTQnnngk — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) March 14, 2023

Ryan Monteith with the Charlotte Fire Department said the city’s two heavy rescue companies were brought to the scene, along with two ladder companies and the urban search and rescue truck from the city.

“This was a complex incident in the fact that there was a lot of weight that needed to be lifted from the trash truck to get that off of that passenger vehicle,” Monteith said during a briefing from the scene.

John Crunk, the operations supervisor with Mecklenburg EMS, said three people were injured in the crash. He added that the department’s special operations mass casualty bus was dispatched, along with three additional units.

Crunk said that the three people injured were all talking and taken to the hospital.

All lanes of Clanton Road along South Tryon Street have been reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

#Update on Clanton Rd & S Tryon accident. First responders are clearing the scene and all lanes along S Tryon have been reopened. CMPD & Charlotte Fire remain in scene. The dump truck is currently being towed. pic.twitter.com/VQPpHIu2UM — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) March 14, 2023

The crash involved a CATS bus, an overturned garbage truck and a third vehicle.

