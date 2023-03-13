PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Statesville Police investigating shooting that left one injured

A shooting in Statesville left one woman injured.
A shooting in Statesville left one woman injured.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle collision and a shooting that left one person injured, it happened around Noon on Monday.

“The Statesville Police received a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision in the 1000 block of N. Center Street. Officers arrived on scene and located Kimberly Little, 32 of Statesville, sitting on the side of the roadway,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police said Little had a gunshot wound to her arm and torso and she was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and she is in stable condition.

“The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and began investigating the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed Little was pulling out of her residence at 1020 N. Center Street when an unknown suspect located behind her vehicle fired a gun into the vehicle striking her. As Little continued out into the roadway, she struck another vehicle travelling north on N. Center Street,” police said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are conducting an investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516. All callers may remain anonymous.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
Man taken into custody after 30+ hour SWAT situation in Charlotte
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school

Latest News

WBTV
On Your Side: Parents ask WBTV to investigate lack of child safety seat checks
On Your Side: Parents ask WBTV to investigate lack of child safety seat checks
On Your Side: Parents ask WBTV to investigate lack of child safety seat checks
Cabarrus Board of Education election likely to become partisan race
The bill would make election to the Board of Education in Cabarrus County a partisan campaign.
Cabarrus Board of Education election likely to become partisan race