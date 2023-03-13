Statesville Police investigating shooting that left one injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle collision and a shooting that left one person injured, it happened around Noon on Monday.

“The Statesville Police received a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision in the 1000 block of N. Center Street. Officers arrived on scene and located Kimberly Little, 32 of Statesville, sitting on the side of the roadway,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police said Little had a gunshot wound to her arm and torso and she was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and she is in stable condition.

“The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and began investigating the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed Little was pulling out of her residence at 1020 N. Center Street when an unknown suspect located behind her vehicle fired a gun into the vehicle striking her. As Little continued out into the roadway, she struck another vehicle travelling north on N. Center Street,” police said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are conducting an investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516. All callers may remain anonymous.

