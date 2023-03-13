PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Popular drive-up coffee shop in Rockwell wants permanent home

The coffee camper, named Juanita, can be found at 234 E. Main St. in Rockwell.
The coffee camper, named Juanita, can be found at 234 E. Main St. in Rockwell.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular drive-up coffee shop in Rockwell would like to have a permanent home, and tonight citizens have a chance to talk about it.

The Morning Glory sells coffee and other specialty drinks from a “coffee camper” named Juanita that is parked at 234 E Main Street in Rockwell. According to the website, The Morning Glory is currently partnered with Enderly Coffee Company in Charlotte.

“Enderly’s motto is “People First, Coffee Always” and we wholeheartedly stand alongside of them as they strive to make a difference in every community they serve,” the site says.

On Monday night a public hearing will take place during the meeting of the Rockwell Town Board to discuss a request for a special use permit to allow The Morning Glory to construct a restaurant with a drive-through window.

Rockwell’s Town Board meetings start at 6 p.m. at the town hall, 202 East Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
Man taken into custody after 30+ hour SWAT situation in Charlotte
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Police responded to a McDonald's in southwest Charlotte in response to a deadly shooting.
Police investigating deadly shooting at McDonald’s in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Global rail systems company will invest $220 million in Lexington
500 new jobs created as Siemens Mobility selects Davidson County for manufacturing center
South Main Book Company is participating in the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl.
South Main Book Company participating in 2023 Greater Charlotte Book Crawl
The keynote speaker is Jake Parker, North Carolina Farm Bureau Secretary and General Council
Rowan Chamber breakfast to feature focus on Agri-business
Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households and businesses in western and central...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs