Popular drive-up coffee shop in Rockwell wants permanent home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular drive-up coffee shop in Rockwell would like to have a permanent home, and tonight citizens have a chance to talk about it.

The Morning Glory sells coffee and other specialty drinks from a “coffee camper” named Juanita that is parked at 234 E Main Street in Rockwell. According to the website, The Morning Glory is currently partnered with Enderly Coffee Company in Charlotte.

“Enderly’s motto is “People First, Coffee Always” and we wholeheartedly stand alongside of them as they strive to make a difference in every community they serve,” the site says.

On Monday night a public hearing will take place during the meeting of the Rockwell Town Board to discuss a request for a special use permit to allow The Morning Glory to construct a restaurant with a drive-through window.

Rockwell’s Town Board meetings start at 6 p.m. at the town hall, 202 East Main Street.

