Parents, family friend of 4-year-old shot in Gaston Co. sentenced

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The parents of a 4-year-old boy accidentally killed in December in Gaston County were sentenced today, according to the county’s clerk of court.

Savannah Brehm and Hector Mendoza each received 36 months of probation. Family friend Keith Sturghill, who was in the home at the time of the shooting, was given 24 months of probation.

[Previous coverage: Police: 4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents]

Michael Ben Mendoza was just 4 years old when he and one of his siblings found a loaded gun laying on a living room table, investigators reported at the time. The gun fired, killing Michael.

According to prosecutors, the gun belonged to Strughill. He and Hector were at work at the time of the shooting.

[Previous coverage: ‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances]

Savannah said she was told it would be put away before the men left.

“I was taking care of my other kid at the time and I was in my room and I heard it, I thought he put it up,” she told WBTV in December.

Prosecutors said none of the adults had a serious or extensive criminal history.

