Morning fog before a Freeze Warning Monday night into Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as patchy fog will impact the Monday morning commute and freezing temperatures move in for the evening.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from Monday night through Tuesday morning for just about everyone, except the mountain communities as their growing season hasn’t started yet.

Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day.

Look for cold mornings and cool afternoons to start the week. Monday’s high is expected to hit 58 degrees, while Tuesday will be colder with a high of 53.

By the end of the week, we’ll be in the high 60s/low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.