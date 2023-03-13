PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Morning fog before a Freeze Warning Monday night into Tuesday morning

Look for cold mornings and cool afternoons to start the week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as patchy fog will impact the Monday morning commute and freezing temperatures move in for the evening.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from Monday night through Tuesday morning for just about everyone, except the mountain communities as their growing season hasn’t started yet.

Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day.

Look for cold mornings and cool afternoons to start the week. Monday’s high is expected to hit 58 degrees, while Tuesday will be colder with a high of 53.

By the end of the week, we’ll be in the high 60s/low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

