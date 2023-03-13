PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested

“This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old girl from Texas was found locked in an outbuilding in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Law enforcement found she had been talking to 34-year-old Jorge Camacho through social media and said the discussions were “consistent with grooming and enticement.”

During a press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Richard Simmons warned parents of the dangers of social media and stressed that adults should monitor any and all online communications saying, “This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking.”

Camacho allegedly paid the girl to leave home so he could pick her up in a car that was registered to an address in Davidson County. Camacho then took her to Lexington, N.C.

Deputies found the 13-year-old locked in an outbuilding on the curtilage. She was taken back to Dallas after treatment.

“I thank God we were able to find this young girl,” said Simmons.

Camacho was arrested and given a $1,250,000 bond. He was charged with the following felonies:

  • Child abduction
  • Felonious restraint of a child
  • Human trafficking
  • Statutory rape of a child under 15 (two counts)
  • Statutory sexual offense with a child under 15 (two counts)
  • Indecent liberties with a child

More charges are pending.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, we feel, so we’re still investigating this as well,” said Simmons.

