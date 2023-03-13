Man killed in shooting near Gaston County middle school

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed near a Gaston County school on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Lowell Police Department, officers responded to a home at 307 South Church Street in Lowell, which is right across the street from Holbrook Middle School, around 4:26 p.m.

Once at the scene, police found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police found three other men inside the home and found one to be a suspect in the case and arrested him.

All three men and a woman were taken to the Gaston County Police Department for questioning.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect or the victim.

Lowell Police are investigating the shooting, along with assistance from the Gaston County Police Department and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

