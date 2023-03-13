PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury

He was arrested at a house on Celebration Drive in Salisbury.
Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in Salisbury on Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a man on a long list of charges.

Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, was charged with resisting public officer, felony flee/elude arrest, speeding, expired registration card/tag, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop steady at red light, unsafe passing yellow line, and failure to for a stop sign.

Sorocki was arrested at a house on Celebration Drive in Salisbury on Sunday morning just after midnight.

Bond was set at $25,000. Sorocki is due in court on Monday.

