Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in Salisbury on Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a man on a long list of charges.

Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, was charged with resisting public officer, felony flee/elude arrest, speeding, expired registration card/tag, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop steady at red light, unsafe passing yellow line, and failure to for a stop sign.

Sorocki was arrested at a house on Celebration Drive in Salisbury on Sunday morning just after midnight.

Bond was set at $25,000. Sorocki is due in court on Monday.

