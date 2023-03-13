PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in 2022 case of robbing man who was trying to sell car on Facebook Marketplace

Keshawn Hargrave, 28, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury located and charged a suspect from an incident in 2022 involving a man who was allegedly robbed while trying to sell his car.

According to the report, in October of last year the victim had arranged to sell his a car to another person on Facebook Marketplace. The victim was told on the phone to meet the buyer at Walmart. When the victim got there, the buyer called him and told him to meet him on Link Street, then Craige Street.

Police say when the victim arrived on Craige St., two men approached the car, pulled guns, and robbed the victim of his wallet, phone, and cash. They tried to steal the car but were not successful. Police said the suspect, now identified as Keshawn Obrien Hargrave, 28, was on the phone with the victim, telling him to give the men his car.

The victim managed to drive away and stopped on Avalon Drive to call 911.

On Sunday police located Hargrave in Salisbury. He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon from the 2022 cases, as well as new charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

More charges are possible in the case.

Bond was set at $80,000. Hargrave will make a first appearance in court on Monday.

For anyone wishing to make or complete transactions from social media or online platforms, there are parking spaces in front of the Salisbury Police Department on E. Liberty Street designated for that purpose.

