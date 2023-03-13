House fire in Kannapolis displaces two residents
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were displaced after fire damaged a mobile home in Kannapolis overnight.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Chris Drive. Chris Drive is located off Pleasant Avenue and near Rainbow Drive.
The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents.
No other details were released. The story will be updated.
