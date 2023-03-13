PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Freeze Warning tonight, freezing temperatures next three nights

Sunshine will break through the clouds this afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the upper 50s.
Winter is back in full force for the next few days with a Freeze Warning in effect tonight.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
  • Today: Mix of sun and clouds, dry and cool
  • Next three nights: Freezing temperatures
  • Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Late PM rain

Sunshine will break through the clouds this afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s across the region. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday at 11 a.m. Make sure to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Sunny, windy, and cool for Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the 20s! More sunshine will continue into Wednesday. Thursday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late in the day on Friday into early Saturday morning. After the rain moves off, the weekend looks dry with another cool down coming by Sunday morning with freezing temperatures.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

