Freeze warning tonight, freezing temperatures next three nights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter is back in full force for the next few days with a Freeze Warning in effect tonight.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, dry and cool

Next three nights: Freezing temperatures

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Late PM rain

Sunshine will break through the clouds this afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s across the region. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Tuesday at 11 a.m. Make sure to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Mother nature reminding us that winter isn't over yet...



The first of 3 freezing mornings will happen Tuesday through Thursday with another cool down over the weekend...protect those early blooms!



Seven more days until Spring🌻 pic.twitter.com/5UEiH5uFmX — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) March 13, 2023

Sunny, windy, and cool for Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the 20s! More sunshine will continue into Wednesday. Thursday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late in the day on Friday into early Saturday morning. After the rain moves off, the weekend looks dry with another cool down coming by Sunday morning with freezing temperatures.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

