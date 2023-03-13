Free Saturday parking coming to an end in uptown Charlotte, South End
Starting Monday, the city will begin putting up signs letting everyone know the Saturday free parking will end on March 25.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Parking changes will soon impact drivers in uptown Charlotte and South End.
Later this month, drivers will have to start paying to park on Saturdays.
Starting Monday, the city will begin putting up signs letting everyone know Saturday’s free parking will end on March 25.
City leaders started considering the changes last May and raised fees to $1.50 an hour in July. They were originally going to start charging for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays last fall but delayed it until now.
Related: City of Charlotte postpones weekend parking changes
The idea is to open up these spaces to everyone for better access to businesses both in South End and in uptown.
It’s also a moneymaker, bringing in $700,000 a year. People in South End, however, have said they have mixed feelings.
“Gas prices are pretty high, cost of living is pretty high, so everything’s going up across the board; they could kind of leave parking alone,” South End visitor Akajiah Harvey previously said.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.