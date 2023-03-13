Free parking in uptown Charlotte, South End ends on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drivers will have to pay to park at meters in uptown Charlotte and South End starting on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the city began putting up signs letting everyone know Saturday’s free parking will end on March 25.

City leaders started considering the changes last May and raised fees to $1.50 an hour in July. They were originally going to start charging for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays last fall but delayed it until now.

The idea is to open up these spaces to everyone for better access to businesses both in South End and in uptown.

It’s also a moneymaker, bringing in $700,000 a year. That money will help the city pay for paving programs through the Vision Zero Plan, which has a goal of reducing pedestrian and cyclist deaths by making streets safer.

People in South End, however, have said they have mixed feelings.

“Gas prices are pretty high, cost of living is pretty high, so everything’s going up across the board; they could kind of leave parking alone,” South End visitor Akajiah Harvey previously said.

On-street metered parking will still be free on Sundays.

