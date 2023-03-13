PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Free parking in uptown Charlotte, South End ends on Saturday

Earlier this month, the city began putting up signs letting everyone know Saturday’s free parking will end on March 25.
City leaders started considering the changes last May and raised fees to $1.50 an hour in July.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drivers will have to pay to park at meters in uptown Charlotte and South End starting on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the city began putting up signs letting everyone know Saturday’s free parking will end on March 25.

City leaders started considering the changes last May and raised fees to $1.50 an hour in July. They were originally going to start charging for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays last fall but delayed it until now.

Related: City of Charlotte postpones weekend parking changes

The idea is to open up these spaces to everyone for better access to businesses both in South End and in uptown.

It’s also a moneymaker, bringing in $700,000 a year. That money will help the city pay for paving programs through the Vision Zero Plan, which has a goal of reducing pedestrian and cyclist deaths by making streets safer.

People in South End, however, have said they have mixed feelings.

“Gas prices are pretty high, cost of living is pretty high, so everything’s going up across the board; they could kind of leave parking alone,” South End visitor Akajiah Harvey previously said.

On-street metered parking will still be free on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations

Latest News

A home on Jerry Lane in Matthews sustained a lot of damage during a fire that started in a...
Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews
Free parking in uptown Charlotte, South End ends on Saturday
Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews
Police say a child was shot in a drive-by shooting on Flagler Lane in northwest Charlotte.
Child shot in northwest Charlotte drive-by shooting