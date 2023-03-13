First Alert Weather Days: Freeze Warning Monday night into Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon with highs rebounding to the upper 50s. That’s a little below normal for this time of the year, but a big improvement over Sunday when we couldn’t get out of the 30s.

Today : Sunshine returns, cool afternoon breeze

First Alert Weather Days : Next three nights below 32 degrees

Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rain in the forecast

FIRST ALERT: Low clouds & fog this morning will give way to no less than partly sunny skies this afternoon. #CLT will rebound to the upper 50s. Still well below average for mid-March, but a BIG improvement over Sunday! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9I1aY0FCBS — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 13, 2023

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains - where the spring growing season has not yet begun - tonight with lows in the 20s for most neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Low clouds & fog this morning will give way to clear skies & cold temps tonight! Most every neighborhood in the the #CLT region will fall to or below 32° by sunrise Tuesday. Mts not in the warning, growing season has not started. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lf6CwxXsyV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 13, 2023

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the middle 50s Tuesday, improving to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are also First Alert Weather Days for freezing temperatures overnight. Lows will drop into frigid 20s for all neighborhoods Tuesday night, the coldest of the outbreak, but Wednesday night will also be a concern, with lows still near or below 32 degrees around the Charlotte region.

FIRST ALERT: Tuesday night will be the coldest of the 3 straight nights with near or below 32° readings for the entire #CLT region. Cover up your plants or bring them indoors. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/loSVMwAo8Y — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 13, 2023

Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will bring our next round of rain, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the middle 60s.

The weekend will trend drier with seasonal 60s on Saturday and chillier 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Following more rain on Friday, the weekend will dry out. Saturday and Sunday both look dry, but Sunday will probably be very chilly and both nights could bring near 32° readings at night. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/l6j6NlAUt9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 13, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

