First Alert Weather Days: Freeze Warning Monday night into Tuesday morning
Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon with highs rebounding to the upper 50s. That’s a little below normal for this time of the year, but a big improvement over Sunday when we couldn’t get out of the 30s.
- Today: Sunshine returns, cool afternoon breeze
- First Alert Weather Days: Next three nights below 32 degrees
- Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rain in the forecast
A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains - where the spring growing season has not yet begun - tonight with lows in the 20s for most neighborhoods.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the middle 50s Tuesday, improving to the upper 50s on Wednesday.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday are also First Alert Weather Days for freezing temperatures overnight. Lows will drop into frigid 20s for all neighborhoods Tuesday night, the coldest of the outbreak, but Wednesday night will also be a concern, with lows still near or below 32 degrees around the Charlotte region.
Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Friday will bring our next round of rain, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the middle 60s.
The weekend will trend drier with seasonal 60s on Saturday and chillier 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.