PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days: Freeze Warning Monday night into Tuesday morning

Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Look for cold mornings and cool afternoons to start the week.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon with highs rebounding to the upper 50s. That’s a little below normal for this time of the year, but a big improvement over Sunday when we couldn’t get out of the 30s.

  • Today: Sunshine returns, cool afternoon breeze
  • First Alert Weather Days: Next three nights below 32 degrees
  • Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rain in the forecast

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains - where the spring growing season has not yet begun - tonight with lows in the 20s for most neighborhoods.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the middle 50s Tuesday, improving to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are also First Alert Weather Days for freezing temperatures overnight. Lows will drop into frigid 20s for all neighborhoods Tuesday night, the coldest of the outbreak, but Wednesday night will also be a concern, with lows still near or below 32 degrees around the Charlotte region.

Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will bring our next round of rain, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the middle 60s.

The weekend will trend drier with seasonal 60s on Saturday and chillier 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
Man taken into custody after 30+ hour SWAT situation in Charlotte
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Police responded to a McDonald's in southwest Charlotte in response to a deadly shooting.
Police investigating deadly shooting at McDonald’s in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Morning fog before a Freeze Warning Monday night into Tuesday morning
temps
Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning
Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning
Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning
Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning
Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning