Family continues to honor son’s life, plead for justice, 13 years after death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of Ja’Ron McGill continues to honor their son’s life and plead for justice after he was shot and killed 13 years ago.

The homicide happened on August 3, 2009 around 11:30 p.m. McGill was found shot on the side of the road near the intersection of Lanecrest Drive and Colby Place in east Charlotte.

Ja’Ron’s father, James McGill, has spoken to WBTV several times since his son was killed. To honor what would have been Ja’Ron’s 33rd birthday, the grieving father and his wife, Jackie McGill, visited the location where Ja’Ron was shot.

“I really imagined the case would be solved by now,” McGill told WBTV.

Police have said the 19-year-old was shot while walking home from his girlfriend’s home. Investigators previously said that they thought the gunfire came from two people in a car.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 after the shooting. Ja’Ron McGill was taken to the hospital, but died.

“It was an awful day, worst day of my life to be honest with you,” said James McGill.

In the midst of devastation and sadness came a glimmer of hope. A few months after his death, Ja’Ron’s girlfriend gave birth to his son, Ja’Ron the second. James McGill said he still sees similarities between his son and grandson.

“I see an exact image of my son, everything. He’s exactly like him,” said James McGill.

The grieving father said he wants to continue honoring his first-born and pushing for justice in his son’s killing.

Officials from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that the department has more than 600 open cold cases. No one has been charged in connection to McGill’s killing.

Detectives have previously spoken about the investigation into the teen’s death. In a 2019 interview with WBTV, Detective David Osorio called the case ‘solvable’.

“It’s solvable, but it takes the community to get involved. It takes people to come forward,” said Osorio.

James McGill said his family still has hope that someone will eventually be charged for Ja’Ron’s killing.

“We always have hope. Thank God for hope,” said the father.

If you know anything about this cold case killing, please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters do not need to give their names when calling in.

