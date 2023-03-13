Charlotte gas prices climb more than 17 cents over previous week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 17.6 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.26 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 93.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.84 per gallon as of March 12 while the most expensive is $3.69 a gallon, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.25, up 12.3 cents from last week’s $3.12 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.30 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents, averaging $3.44 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

