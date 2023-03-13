PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte city leaders set for update on CATS operations

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte City Council members are expected to get an update on the Charlotte Area Transit System’s leadership during Monday night’s meeting.

This update comes days after WBTV reported the second in command at CATS was placed on administrative leave without pay.

It’s now one of the three top management positions that are empty.

Last week WBTV reported Allen Smith is no longer the chief operating officer of CATS.

It follows former CATS CEO John Lewis announcing in October he was resigning to take a job in the private sector. The chief financial officer spot is also vacant.

Last year, after a series of WBTV investigations into problems plaguing the CATS bus operations division - issues with safety, fare collection and buses not showing up to scheduled stops – the city released the results of the management review in December.

The assessment identified problems with trust, reliability and the finance department.

WBTV will be closely following Monday night’s meeting at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Download the free WBTV News app to find out more about the update.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

