Wind & Wings and BSA Aviation Day coming to the N.C. Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is flying high in preparation of two upcoming events, Wind & Wings: The Science of Flight and BSA Aviation Day. The day will feature all things aviation related including speakers, demos, exhibits, tours, and more! Visitors can enjoy the public event on March 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Scouts BSA are welcome to enjoy aviation activities March 25, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to earn their Aviation Merit Badge.

This annual aviation event will continue throughout the day on March 25 with activities including wind tunnel experiments, foam plate gliders, DC-3 Tours, Wright Stuff Simulators, Experimental Aircraft Association 1083, Kate Wright portrayed by Theresa Pierce, Cardinal Gibbons High School Robotics, Novant Med Flight helicopter (subject to change depending on weather or emergency calls), remote control flyers, Wright Brother’s expert Chip Walton, Women in Aviation – First in Flight Chapter, and more!

There will be a special guest speaker, John Lancaster, to present on “The Great Air Race,” a book he authored and will have available for signing. The book reclaims one of the most important moments in the history of American aviation: the transcontinental air race of October 1919 that saw scores of pilots compete for the fastest roundtrip time between New York and San Francisco in frail, open-cockpit biplanes. Riveting the nation, the aviators—most of them veterans of the Great War—pioneered the first coast-to-coast air route, braving blizzards and driving rain as they landed in fields or at the edges of cliffs. The race was won by a North Carolinian, Army Lt. Belvin Maynard, who grew up in Sampson County and attended Wake Forest Theological Seminary. Presentations will be March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Scouts BSA Aviation day will feature a train ride, flag ceremonies, hot dog lunch, and workshops to help scouts earn their Aviation Merit Badge. Scouts will learn about how planes work, aviation terms, careers in aviation, pilot certificates, and create a FPG-9 to take home. This is a great opportunity for scouts to interact with other troops and work together to earn their badge. The cost is $35.10 per scout. The registration and payment deadline is March 17.

Train rides will be available throughout the day at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. and can be combined with general admission for $16 for adults, $14 for seniors/military, $12 for children 3-12 years of age, and free for members and children under age 3. General admission without the train ride is $8

for adults, $7 for seniors/military, and $6 for children 3-12 years of age, and free for children under 3. Tax and ticketing fees apply.

For more information about the event, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/wind-and-wings/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889. To register for BSA Scouts Aviation Day, or to learn more please visit, https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/bsa-aviation-day/, or call June Hall at 980-305-6274, or Karen Bryant at 980-305-6282.

