Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Officers said they were called around 10:38 p.m. to the 7000 block of South Boulevard, which is close to the intersection of East Arrowood Road, about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot.

Medic took him to an area hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

