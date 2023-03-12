PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

A man was killed Saturday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Officers said they were called around 10:38 p.m. to the 7000 block of South Boulevard, which is close to the intersection of East Arrowood Road, about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot.

Medic took him to an area hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT Team has been deployed to a residential area in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.
SWAT officer fires at man barricaded inside Steele Creek home, situation now in second day
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Wheel locks will be given out to Kia and Hyundai owners in Charlotte on Saturday.
CMPD to provide free steering-wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Latest News

A SWAT Team has been deployed to a residential area in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.
SWAT officer fires at man barricaded inside Steele Creek home
Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) slaps hands with Dariq Whitehead (0) during a timeout in the...
Roach helps No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide
Dylan Conley Leonard
Man given $1 million bond after 18-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Union County