Man arrested after 12-year-old hurt in Union County shooting

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after injuring a 12-year-old boy in a shooting on Saturday in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the Suburban Estates subdivision off of Secrest Shortcut Road regarding the shooting.

Once at the scene, deputies found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

A deputy applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before he was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to fully recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located and arrested the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Adan Ruiz, shortly after arriving at the scene.

Investigators believe Ruiz had fired multiple shots at the boy and his home during the incident.

He was taken to the Union County Jail and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, injury to personal and real property, and discharging a firearm inside of town limits.

