Freezing temps expected Tuesday night, First Alert Weather Day issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area of low pressure swinging through the southern states will keep rain and a wintry mix in the mountains for most of the day. By Monday, the skies will gradually clear, setting the stage for some cold nights and cool afternoons through Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Rain likely (wintry mix mtns.), chilly

Monday : Mostly sunny, breezy

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Very cold start, cool afternoon.

Most of today will be soggy and cold with rain in Charlotte and a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow for the mountains. With the precipitation and cloud cover, highs will range from the 30s in the mountains to 40s across the Charlotte metro area.

Today's high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Tonight stays cloudy and cold with some areas of patchy fog and drizzle. Lows will stay in the 30s for the entire area.

As high pressure builds to our west, we will kick off the work week with colder, drier air moving into the area. Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday looks sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday night is a First Alert Weather Day for freezing temperatures overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

