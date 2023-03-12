Culvert replacement project to close portion of Concord street

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord says it is “continuously working to improve the city’s infrastructure to support current and future growth and enhance residents’ quality of life.” To that end, the city has identified what calls a critical need along Country Club Drive Northeast. The street there is one of the city’s major connectors between Branchview Drive Northeast (NC 3) and Concord Parkway North (US 29).

To prevent further erosion and washout, an existing culvert needs replacement. Work to replace the culvert is scheduled to begin on April 12 and will require a portion of the road to be closed to through traffic during construction.

The Country Club Drive culvert replacement project consists of the removal of the existing pipe culverts and the construction of a double-barrel concrete culvert and associated services, which includes relocation of storm sewer lines, relocation of water mains, coordination with existing utilities, and roadway pavement reconstruction. This is estimated to be a nine-month project.

While the culvert is being replaced, a portion of Country Club Drive will be closed to through traffic, however, all residences and businesses will remain accessible during construction. Once construction begins, motorists should use caution when traveling in the area and follow signed detours.

Adjacent property owners have been notified of the upcoming closure, and a detour map and a copy of the construction flyer provided to residences and businesses on Country Club Drive is available on the city’s website at concordnc.gov/CountryClubDrive.

