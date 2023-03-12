PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Culvert replacement project to close portion of Concord street

Work to replace the culvert is scheduled to begin on April 12 and will require a portion of the...
Work to replace the culvert is scheduled to begin on April 12 and will require a portion of the road to be closed to through traffic during construction.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord says it is “continuously working to improve the city’s infrastructure to support current and future growth and enhance residents’ quality of life.” To that end, the city has identified what calls a critical need along Country Club Drive Northeast. The street there is one of the city’s major connectors between Branchview Drive Northeast (NC 3) and Concord Parkway North (US 29).

To prevent further erosion and washout, an existing culvert needs replacement. Work to replace the culvert is scheduled to begin on April 12 and will require a portion of the road to be closed to through traffic during construction.

The Country Club Drive culvert replacement project consists of the removal of the existing pipe culverts and the construction of a double-barrel concrete culvert and associated services, which includes relocation of storm sewer lines, relocation of water mains, coordination with existing utilities, and roadway pavement reconstruction. This is estimated to be a nine-month project.

While the culvert is being replaced, a portion of Country Club Drive will be closed to through traffic, however, all residences and businesses will remain accessible during construction. Once construction begins, motorists should use caution when traveling in the area and follow signed detours.

Adjacent property owners have been notified of the upcoming closure, and a detour map and a copy of the construction flyer provided to residences and businesses on Country Club Drive is available on the city’s website at concordnc.gov/CountryClubDrive.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
Man taken into custody after 30+ hour SWAT situation in Charlotte
Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Dylan Conley Leonard
Man given $1 million bond after 18-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Union County

Latest News

Scouts BSA are welcome to enjoy aviation activities March 25, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to...
Wind & Wings and BSA Aviation Day coming to the N.C. Transportation Museum
Police responded to a McDonald's in southwest Charlotte in response to a deadly shooting.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte
A SWAT Team has been deployed to a residential area in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.
SWAT officer fires at man barricaded inside Steele Creek home
Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) slaps hands with Dariq Whitehead (0) during a timeout in the...
Roach helps No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title