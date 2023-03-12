Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are on the watch for some freezing temperatures this week. Starting Monday, high pressure to our northwest will bring some colder, drier air into the Carolinas. By the end of the week temperatures will warm up and chances for rain will return to the forecast.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: AM patchy fog, PM clearing, cool (Freeze Watch).

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Sunny, chilly afternoon.

Wednesday: Very cold start, cool afternoon.

Most of this week is looking dry but cold.

Freeze watches and warnings early this week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect cloudy and damp conditions with some areas of patchy fog in Charlotte; lows will range from the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains there will be a chance for some freezing fog and rain otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Monday will start out cloudy and damp, but we’ll get gradual clearing by the afternoon. Highs will only climb into the 50s.

Tuesday looks sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday night is also a First Alert Weather Day for freezing temperatures overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday night into Saturday, a cold front will begin to head east bring a good chance for rain in our area on Saturday. Highs next weekend will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

