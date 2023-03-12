PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cold temperatures start off the week with fog expected Monday morning

Monday will start out cloudy and damp, but we’ll get gradual clearing by the afternoon.
An area of low pressure swinging through the southern states will keep rain and a wintry mix in the mountains for most of the day.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are on the watch for some freezing temperatures this week. Starting Monday, high pressure to our northwest will bring some colder, drier air into the Carolinas. By the end of the week temperatures will warm up and chances for rain will return to the forecast.

  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: AM patchy fog, PM clearing, cool (Freeze Watch).
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Sunny, chilly afternoon.
  • Wednesday: Very cold start, cool afternoon.

Most of this week is looking dry but cold.

Freeze watches and warnings early this week.
Freeze watches and warnings early this week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect cloudy and damp conditions with some areas of patchy fog in Charlotte; lows will range from the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains there will be a chance for some freezing fog and rain otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Monday will start out cloudy and damp, but we’ll get gradual clearing by the afternoon. Highs will only climb into the 50s.

Tuesday looks sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday night is also a First Alert Weather Day for freezing temperatures overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday night into Saturday, a cold front will begin to head east bring a good chance for rain in our area on Saturday. Highs next weekend will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
Man taken into custody after 30+ hour SWAT situation in Charlotte
Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Dylan Conley Leonard
Man given $1 million bond after 18-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Union County

Latest News

Forecast low temperatures
Freezing temps expected Tuesday night, First Alert Weather Day issued
Freezing temps expected Tuesday night, First Alert Weather Day issued
Freezing temps expected Tuesday night, First Alert Weather Day issued
Sunshine and cool temperatures in store today before rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
Sunshine and cool temperatures in store today before rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
first alert
Widespread rainfall returns for chilly First Alert Weather Day on Sunday