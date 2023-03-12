PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast

Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the...
Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for at least seven additional victims.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews are searching Sunday for seven additional victims, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards responding late Saturday at Blacks Beach pulled eight bodies from the water but that thick fog hampered search efforts overnight. Fire-Rescue and Coast Guard vessels combed the area early Sunday.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black’s Beach. Black’s Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed eight people died and teams were searching for at least seven more. He didn’t know what kind of boats they were, but said often panga style vessels come ashore there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

