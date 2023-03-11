Widespread rainfall returns for chilly First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for some rain to head our way Sunday followed by some much colder air most of next week.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Rain likely (wintry mix mtns.), chilly.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Very cold start, cool afternoon.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the cold and wet conditions heading for the Carolinas.

Sunday morning Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight, scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will be cold and wet with widespread rainfall across the Charlotte metro area and a wintry mix in the mountains; expect highs in the 40s.

As high pressure builds to our west, we will kick off the work week with colder, drier air moving into the area. Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday looks sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday night is a First Alert Weather Day for freezing temperatures overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Warmer weather finally returns on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

