SWAT officer fires at man barricaded inside Steele Creek home, situation still active

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting has erupted in the Steele Creek area after a SWAT Team was deployed at a home for hours on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive, between Steele Creek Road and Arrowood Road.

Police initially responded to the home around 6:46 a.m. Saturday regarding a man, who police said is suffering from mental health issues, communicating threats to neighbors.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man, but he barricaded himself inside the house.

Police said the man is armed with a handgun, and the SWAT Team was called in.

Just after 5 p.m., CMPD said a SWAT officer fired one shot after he perceived “imminent deadly threat.”

Officials said the armed man does not appear to have been hit by the bullet and is still barricaded inside.

Police said the situation remains active and ongoing.

The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities continue to tend to the situation.

