Officer-involved shooting reported after SWAT Team responds to Steele Creek home

Police are working the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
A SWAT Team has been deployed to a residential area in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.
A SWAT Team has been deployed to a residential area in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting has erupted in the Steele Creek area after a SWAT Team was deployed at a home for hours on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive, between Steele Creek Road and Arrowood Road.

Police said the SWAT Team was called in around noon Saturday in reference to a barricaded subject.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries have occurred.

The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities tend to the situation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

