Officer-involved shooting reported after SWAT Team responds to Steele Creek home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting has erupted in the Steele Creek area after a SWAT Team was deployed at a home for hours on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive, between Steele Creek Road and Arrowood Road.

Police said the SWAT Team was called in around noon Saturday in reference to a barricaded subject.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries have occurred.

The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities tend to the situation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.