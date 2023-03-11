Lake Norman girl’s basketball team within one win of state title, perfect season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lake Norman girl’s basketball team will look to make history in the 4A state championship on Saturday afternoon at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Saturday’s matchup marks the first time that the Lady Wildcats have ever reached the championship game, and they’re doing so with a perfect 31-0 record so far this season.

Lake Norman players are excited for the opportunity, and are grateful for what it means to the community

“Doing this for the first time, and seeing how the community supports and reacts to it, it’s just been amazing,” senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

For head coach McKenzie Graham, the journey to the state title game is one that goes full-circle.

Graham graduated from Lake Norman, and now is taking the program to heights it has never reached before.

When she took over the team six years ago, her squad won only eight games. Fast forward to today, and the Lady Wildcats are knocking on the door of their first championship and a perfect season.

“I can’t even think of the words to describe it,” Graham said. “It’s just special.”

One figures Lake Norman’s special season will become even more so if it is able to bring home the trophy.

The Lady Wildcats will tip off their championship showdown at noon against Panther Creek.

