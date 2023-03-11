Cold rain prompts First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dry and seasonable Saturday is ahead before our next First Alert Weather Day on Sunday as cold rain returns.

Saturday: Seasonable, mostly sunny, dry.

Sunday: Rain to start, mountain mix possible.

Midweek: Below-freezing temperatures return Tuesday night.

The start of our weekend is looking great for outdoor plans! Seasonable temperatures are expected, which means a cold start for early Saturday morning plans, but comfortable conditions by the afternoon.

Weekend forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s in the morning (colder in the mountains) to the upper 50s and lower 60s, Saturday afternoon. Dry conditions will persist until the overnight period!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Periods of rain turn likely by Sunday morning. Temperatures will even be cold enough to allow for a wintry mix in the mountains (possibly as far south as the I-40 corridor) early on. Keep an eye out for updates if you live in this area or plan to travel that way in case a Winter Weather Advisory gets issued.

Otherwise, the rest of us will see just a cold rain that will mainly impact the first half of the day.

A few showers will be possible around lunchtime, but drier conditions will filter in by Sunday evening.

The start of next week looks dry and seasonable, but we have another cool down on the way! A First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday night as a hard freeze is expected across the region.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

