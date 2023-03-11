PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD SWAT Team responding to barricaded subject in Steele Creek area

Police are working to de-escalate the situation on Griers Fork Drive.
A SWAT Team has been deployed to a residential area in Steele Creek on Saturday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) currently has a SWAT Team deployed to a home in the Steele Creek area.

The situation is taking place in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive, between Steele Creek Road and Arrowood Road.

According to police, the SWAT Team was called in reference to a barricaded subject.

The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities work to de-escalate the situation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

