CMPD to provide free steering-wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will be hosting a ‘Steering-Wheel Lock Giveaway’ on Saturday.

CMPD Lieutenant of Public Affairs Kevin Pietrus said the event was planned as a way to help curb car thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which started to rise after the viral TikTok ‘Kia challenge.’

“We saw about a 20% increase in auto thefts across the board in 2022,” Pietrus said. “Many of those were Kia and Hyundais, and the trend really hit Charlotte in about June. Here in 2023 I don’t have the numbers but it is still quite a trend and on the rise.”

He said the steering-wheel lock is a bit of an older method, but could potentially make Kia and Hyundai vehicles less appealing to thieves.

“A wheel lock, you think back maybe to the 90s or the 80s when they were more popular. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them, but it’s an anti-theft device,” Pietrus said. “It’s a deterrent device to hopefully if someone comes up to a car and they see that on there, the idea is that hopefully, they bypass it.”

The locks were provided by Hyundai Corporate.

At the giveaway, CMPD officers will also be around to give helpful tips and educate people about the viral challenge.

Due to a limited supply, the event is only for Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners living in the city of Charlotte.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. on March 11 at First Baptist Church West on Oaklawn Avenue.

