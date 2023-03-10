‘We still don’t know’: Neighbors, investigators continue search for Madalina Cojocari

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Those who knew Madalina Cojocari, like her former neighbor, say it’s disheartening she’s been missing for over 100 days now.

“It’s that we still don’t know,” she said. “But I’m hopeful, with this new release, I’m hopeful that that it’s quiet for a reason, and that the investigators are making progress.”

She’s talking about new information that was brought to light Wednesday.

Recently-released search warrants detail the action of Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, at the time she went missing.

The documents revealed Diana contacted a relative named Octavian Cebanu, asking him to “smuggle” her and Madalina away. It also details calls to people involved in the drug trafficking sphere.

“To me, as an outsider with previous law enforcement investigation, really concerns me, because then I have to wonder, what the condition was in the home that would make her, if this is true, so concerned of not leaving on her own, but asking someone to smuggle them out...and what kind of condition was that like for the young girl?” former police officer Jerry Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is not involved in this particular case but said the evidence found from a search like this could catapult an investigation further.

“Any and all warrants that you can do for information, phone, computers, in the house, it’s very important,” he said.

Officers searched Diana’s car and family home for any evidence of drugs, travel or a crime in mid-February.

They found multiple passports for Diana and Madalina, along with a Moldovan debit card, in the center console of the car.

Rodriguez notes this, and other evidence, could shed a light on family life, what the parents were involved in, and the events leading up to the disappearance.

