Two arrested on drug-trafficking, gun charges after Lincoln County investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman have been arrested after a joint operation in Lincoln County revealed they were in possession of stolen guns and drugs.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Lincoln, Cleveland and Caldwell counties worked together to search a home on Willis Road in the Vale area earlier this week.

On Thursday, deputies said they seized approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine from the home, along with 10 guns and more than $4,000 in cash.

Following the seizure, 59-year-old Karan Lynn Holmes-Still and 39-year-old Justin Adam Miller were arrested.

Holmes-Still is charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.

She was given a $210,000 secured bond.

Authorities charged Miller with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance. He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Both were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center and were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Related: Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.