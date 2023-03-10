PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two arrested on drug-trafficking, gun charges after Lincoln County investigation

Deputies arrested Karan Lynn Holmes-Still and Justin Adam Miller on Thursday.
Justin Adam Miller (left) and Karan Lynn Holmes-Still (right).
Justin Adam Miller (left) and Karan Lynn Holmes-Still (right).(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman have been arrested after a joint operation in Lincoln County revealed they were in possession of stolen guns and drugs.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Lincoln, Cleveland and Caldwell counties worked together to search a home on Willis Road in the Vale area earlier this week.

On Thursday, deputies said they seized approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine from the home, along with 10 guns and more than $4,000 in cash.

Following the seizure, 59-year-old Karan Lynn Holmes-Still and 39-year-old Justin Adam Miller were arrested.

Holmes-Still is charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.

She was given a $210,000 secured bond.

Authorities charged Miller with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance. He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Both were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center and were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Related: Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Alison Thomas was found in Jackson County, authorities say.
Missing Union County woman found dead in Jackson County, deputies say
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
CATS Chief Operating Officer was placed on administrative leave without pay this week.
Charlotte’s second-ranking transit official placed on leave without pay
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Aerial shot of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's new south Charlotte home.
Panthers coach Frank Reich buys $3.45 million Foxcroft home

Latest News

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges
Parade, bar crawl: Road closures ahead of weekend events in Charlotte
St. Patrick’s Day events: Road closures to impact Charlotte traffic
Parade, bar crawl: Road closures ahead of weekend events in Charlotte
Parade, bar crawl: Road closures ahead of weekend events in Charlotte